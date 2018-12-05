Kate Gosselin Criticized After Posting New Family Photo

Kate Gosselin’s latest family photo is sparking criticism over her parenting skills.

I had a trick-or-treating date with a couple of cute pink Dinosaurs and a few adorable Astronauts! 🎃Happy Halloween! 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 #FunTime A post shared by Kate Gosselin (@kateplusmy8) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

The picture, posted by the Kate Plus 8 cast member on Halloween, shows Gosselin’s 13-year-old sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel, dressed in costumes while trick-or-treating. But noticeably absent is their brother Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with behavioral issues.

One commenter suggested she should change the name of her show to Kate Plus 7, saying, “I grew up with a troubled sibling but never did we exclude him from all family activities. If he was so out of control you would of never been able to film with him as much as you did without incident. Sometimes parenting is not easy but that does not mean send your child away long term.”

“Colin should be home,” another person agreed. “This is terrible.”

Gosselin was open about the decision process that led to Collin leaving the family behind temporarily in an interview on ABC‘s Nightline in 2016.

“It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen,” she said. “He’s plodding along and we are too. This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

The 42-year-old mother of eight divorced her ex-husband Jon Gosselin in 2009 after a decade of marriage.