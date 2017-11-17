Get a Sneak Peek at the ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Special

This year’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas special looks to be filled with crazy wigs, a sneaky Santa Claus and a very competitive Kim Kardashian.

In a new promo clip for the special episode, which airs Sunday, Nov. 26, Kim takes decking the halls to an entirely new level.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Does anyone want to hear the story about last year, how Kourtney copied me on my Christmas lights?” Kim says in the promo before adding, “I will come for them if they copy anything that I’m doing.”

Later, after Kim accuses a wigged-out Kris Jenner of stealing her decorating ideas, says that Kim has “taken this way too seriously so I kinda wanna mess with her.”

Kris then shares her plan to build the same ice rink that Kim plans on building. “She’s gonna die when she sees my ice skating rink!” she says with a cackle.

The rest of the promo video is full of holiday cheer and a mystery Santa Claus, who Kim is getting a kick out of trying to determine who’s under the beard.

As for the family’s annual Christmas card, it looks like it’s women and kids only. Kim, who is planning this year’s addition of the family tradition, revealed on the Late Late Show with James Corden that the theme of the theme of the card is “women and kids.” That means KUWTK fans can most likely expect not to see Rob Kardashian, Kanye West or Scott Disick this time around.

Photo Credit: E! Entertainment