Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows off Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Injuries Ahead of Semifinals

Kaitlyn Bristowe may be headed into the Dancing With the Stars semifinals alongside her pro dancing partner Artem Chigvintsev, but her quest to possibly nabbing the Mirrorball Trophy hasn't come without a cost. After two months of hitting the dance floor weekly with new routines, the former Bachelorette star has gained a number of battle wounds, injuries that she is now showing off to fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, just 24 hours ahead of Monday night's fierce new episode, Bristowe gave fans a look at her scabbed knee, blisters on her heel, and her bandaged toe. Set to the tune of Handsome Dancer's "Coincidence," Bristowe captioned the clip, "Wow, you can really injure yourself during dance. What a coinci-dance." Despite the injuries, she said in the hashtags that they are "[worth it]."

Of course, the multitude of injuries was something that current and former DWTS competitors could relate to. Ginger Zee, who competed with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy during Season 22, quipped in the comments that she "thought my feet would never return to normal." The meteorologist assured Bristowe, however, that "they did," and offered words of encouragement when writing, "you are KILLING IT." Bristowe humorously responded with, "Ok there's hope for my feet." Fellow Season 29 competitor Chrishell Stause – the Selling Sunset star and partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated during week eight – said that her "right toe STILL has yet to return to looking like a real human toe. Getting scared it got stuck like this." Jeannie Mai, meanwhile, who was forced to tap out of the competition due to a health emergency, simply replied with, "Hahahahahhaah."

Bristowe's array of injuries are minor in comparison to an injury she suffered earlier in the season. In September, as the celebrities and their partners prepared for week two of the ABC competition, it was unclear if Bristowe would be able to continue after she injured her ankle. The Bachelorette alum had to get an MRI and did red light therapy on the injured ankle. Thankfully, she and Chigvintsev were able to return to the dance floor, and have continued to impress the judges in the weeks since.

Dancing With the Stars' Semifinals kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.