Kailyn Lowry Shows off Weight Loss in Sultry Swimsuit Photos

Talk about a Teen Mom 2 transformation! Kailyn Lowry set some serious fitness goals for herself earlier this year, and based on the swimsuit photos she posted on social media Thursday, she’s been working hard to achieve them.

Lowry shared a gallery of photos showing her sitting poolside in a maroon high-waisted bikini, and her followers couldn’t help but notice her toned body and tiny waist.

“I didn’t even look that good before kids never mind after! Hot mama!” one person wrote.

“Seriously goals! You look amazing!” another added.

Lowry has been open about her journey with her body since sharing in January that she backed out of getting plastic surgery at the last minute in favor of losing weight she gained from her pregnancy with her third child, son Lux, the natural way.

Lowry had previously undergone plastic surgery in January 2016, getting a Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction.

“I won’t lie to y’all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job,” she tweeted. “But hours before my surgery I decided I don’t want to go through with it.”

Instead, the now 26-year-old MTV personality said she’d be spending the money on a nutritionist and hitting the gym.

“When i get home I’ll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she said in another tweet.

Part of what inspired her to get another round of plastic surgery in the first place, she told Us Weekly at the time, was the bullying she receives from people who see her on TV.

“It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” Lowry said of bullying. “I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled.”

We’re cheering for Lowry as she continues to stay active and healthy!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

