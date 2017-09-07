Kailyn Lowry Shocks Ex Javi Marroqin by Revealing She Slept With Someone Close to Him

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin are set to appear on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, and it’s safe to say things will get dramatic.

In a new preview for the show, Lowry can be seen making a major admission, yelling, “I slept with your best friend!” as Marroquin appears shocked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry and Marroquin were married for almost four years, splitting in December 2015.

“I’m not ready to relive these emotions all over again. Looking back at it, this might’ve been the hardest experience I’ve ever been through. Tune into @wetv this October. #don’tchasewaterfalls,” Marroquin captioned the clip on Instagram.

The couple shares one son together, Lincoln, 3, and filmed the WE tv show last fall in an effort to work through their issues, as they still need to function as co-parents. During the latest season of Teen Mom 2, the two are still embroiled in drama as Marroquin served Lowry with a child support petition on the Sept. 4 episode of the MTV show.

“I always knew he had it in his back pocket, but I didn’t think that he would actually file,” Lowry said on the show of her ex’s request. “It says the petition is for child support and medical support.”

Lowry is also mom to sons Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera and a still-unnamed newborn with friend Chris Lopez.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @javim9