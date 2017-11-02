Kailyn Lowry Slams Farrah Abraham After Reported Firing Over NSFW Performances

Kailyn Lowry is not mincing words when it comes to the reported firing of her fellow Teen Mom family member Farrah Abraham.

“It’s about time,” she told HollywoodLife.

Abraham revealed Monday that she had been fired by Viacom “because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today ‘my brands press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press,’ ” she continued.

Lowry and Abraham have long been at odds, with Lowry clapping back at a fan who compared her to the 16 and Pregnant cast member.

“We all have bad times…but I def never did porn so there’s no comparison,” she tweeted.

Lowry offered up another burn in a 2016 interview with RealMrHousewife.com, saying that the mom of 8-year-old daughter Sophia, “is out here doing pornos to stay relevant.”

Much to Lowry’s chagrin, however, this might not be the end of Abraham’s time on MTV.

Wednesday, the 26-year-old muddied the waters, posting a long rant on Facebook about MTV, but claiming she had not been fired from the show.

“Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired. I have not breached my contract,” she captioned a Facebook video on Wednesday.