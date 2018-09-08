Kailyn Lowry Seemingly Shades Farrah Abraham With Cryptic Tweet

Kailyn Lowry appeared to throw some shade Farrah Abraham’s way with a cryptic tweet on Friday, after news broke that Cheyenne Floyd will be joining Teen Mom OG.

“Do your job right or someone else will,” Lowry tweeted Friday.

While this could have just been an inspirational tweet from the Teen Mom 2 star, its close timing to the Floyd news led InTouch Weekly and a few fans to theorize it was targeted at Abraham.

“Sometimes certain people just don’t fit into the life you’re trying to create,” Lowry added in another cryptic tweet on Saturday.

Abraham left Teen Mom OG at the end of last year and made her final appearance during the April 2018 reunion special. She accused MTV and Viacom of kicking her off the show because of her career in the adult entertainment business.

MTV then hired Bristol Palin, the daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, to replace Abraham. Us Weekly also reported that Floyd, a former castmember of MTV’s Are You The One?, will join as well, despite rumors in June that the other Teen Mom OG stars were not happy with the choice.

Although Abraham and Lowry are not on the same Teen Mom show, the two have a long antagonistic relationship. In November, after Abraham was fired, Lowry said it was “about time.” Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, then slammed Lowry, who has three children from three different fathers.

In January 2017, Lowry criticized Abraham’s chosen profession, writing, “We all have bad times… but I def never did porn, so there’s no comparison.”

As recently as last month, Lowry was criticizing Abraham. She told Radar Online that Abraham’s anti-bullying campaign was irrelevant because of Abraham’s past actions.

“[Abraham’s father] Michael and Farrah will do anything to stay relevant. She has a lot of nerve fighting against bullying,” Lowry said, adding that their “comments and actions don’t align with promoting anti-bullying.”

While Lowry is often at odds with Abraham, her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans recently revealed that Abraham was her inspiration for joining the Teen Mom franchise. Earlier this week, Evans told a fan she went to a MTV casting call after seeing Abraham’s original 16 and Pregnant episode.

“It was my idea. I went to casting calls on MTV’s website after watching Farrah’s episode for the first time. I was 7 months pregnant with Jace,” Evans wrote, referring to her first child.

Teen Mom OG returns on MTV on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

