Kailyn Lowry Reveals ‘Regrets’ About Dating Dominique Potter

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her relationship with ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter in a series of tweets and an interview on Saturday.

In November 2017, Lowry revealed on the Coffee & Convos podcast she was dating Potter. At one point it was reported that she considered Potter her “soul mate.” However, the relationship ended in January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out,” the 26-year-old Lowry tweeted on Saturday. “I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly.”

Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

Lowry also tweeted about the time she thought about getting back with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, but ultimately decided against it. “I regret even having those conversations,” she wrote.

I regret allowing my emotions to take over with cast members. I regret getting sucked into filming about the drama involving people that truly don’t have any effect on my every day life — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

“There’s probably more but i wanted to clear those two things up,” Lowry added. “I have been feeling a lot of regret lately and i can say i haven’t made some of the best choices over the last few months & Doing so on camera & then reliving them all over hasn’t ever been easy.”

There’s probably more but i wanted to clear those two things up. I have been feeling a lot of regret lately and i can say i haven’t made some of the best choices over the last few months & Doing so on camera & then reliving them all over hasn’t ever been easy — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

In the end, Lowry advised her fans against leading people on. “I’ve been lead on & ive lead people on. Nobody benefits from it,” she wrote.

Also – don’t lead people on. I’ve been lead on & ive lead people on. Nobody benefits from it. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

“Hooking up with someone else won’t get you over your ex,” Lowry wrote.

Hooking up with someone else won’t get you over your ex. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) June 3, 2018

On Sunday, Lowry spoke with Us Weekly about her decision to open up about her relationship with Potter, admitting she did not “value” how seriously Potter saw the relationship.

“Yeah, so being on the show for so long, I get the ability to look back (literally) at decisions I’ve made and really reflect on my life,” Lowry explained to the magazine. “There are a lot of things I’ve been regretting lately. For one, I feel bad about the way I went about the situation with Dom. She’s so sweet but I really just didn’t know how to handle it all. I didn’t want it on TV, and I guess I really didn’t value how seriously she took us. So in turn, she feels embarrassed and betrayed. That’s my fault.”

Lowry continued, “There are so many things that I regret — little decisions really — I feel like I let myself down, my kids down, and I just want to refocus on myself and my family.”

The Hustle and Heart author has three sons from three different fathers – Isaac, 8, from her relationship with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 4, whose father is Marroquin; and Lux, 11 months, whose father is Chris Lopez.

Last month, she said she was considering having another child, but was looking for a sperm donor this time.