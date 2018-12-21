Kailyn Lowry Responds to Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Burning Her Gift With Cheeky Comment

While Jenelle Evans is playing with fire, Kailyn Lowry is playing it cool after her Teen Mom 2 co-star took offense to a gift she sent her and lit it on fire.

Evans took to Instagram Friday morning to share a video of herself lighting products from Lowry’s Pothead hair care line on fire and telling Lowry that she didn’t appreciate her speaking out about her husband, David Eason.

“Kail Lowry , for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s— constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! [sic] Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s— AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—es like you,” she wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a middle finger emoji. “Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

In the video, Evans pours gasoline on Lowry’s hair care products and says, “Hey, Kailyn, this is to your peace offering,” before lighting the line of gas on fire.

Even after Evans called Lowry a “drama queen” and told her to “don’t ever claim you’re ‘sorry’ to me again,” Lowry seemed to take it all in stride.

One fan tagged Lowry, poking fun at the way Evans typed “peace gathering gift” instead of “peace offering gift.” Another fan wrote, “More like Jenelle’s hair looks like s— all of the time and @KailLowry was trying to help homegirl out.”

Lowry responded to the two tweets with a crying laughing emoji and a face palm emoji, writing “happy holidays!” and tagging Evans’ Twitter handle.

She also wrote “Potheadhaircare.com is [fire emoji],” adding a heart emoji, leaf emoji and winking face emoji.

Later, Lowry wrote that Evans’ plan to enact revenge on Lowry backfired, as her hair care products started selling like hotcakes.

“I wanna [know] how much you have sold since this hit the feeds!?!?” one fan wrote, to which Lowry replied, “I’m almost sold out,” with three laughing crying emojis.

She even offered a flash sale of her products with the cheeky code “lit.”

The whole ordeal began when Lowry said on her podcast, Coffee Convos with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley, that she was worried about Evans and her kids after Eason’s unsettling social media antics as of late, especially his gun rant video which prompted a visit from the Secret Service. Among other things, Lowry said that she thinks Eason is “a danger to people” and that “maybe he needs a psych eval.”

She also noted that she was worried about Eason and Evans’ children, who could be heard in the background of his shooting videos.

“The whole situation is really unfortunate and sad because you can hear the kids in the background of him like shooting at whatever he’s shooting at,” Lowry said on the podcast. “He loves the attention and he has to get it some way or another since he’s not on the show anymore. What concerns me, though, is the kids running around while he’s shooting targets.”

“And like, for me, I’m not — I don’t believe that people shouldn’t have guns — I just think that there needs to be some type of safety around them,” she continued. “And I think that him doing that while the kids are running around outside is probably not the safest thing to do and, you know, he’s showing all of his guns on Instagram and stuff like that.”

In the Nov. 30 video, Eason fired a rifle with a bump stock and wrote, “They will say I’ve gone off the deep end just wait for it!” He also added hashtags reading “Bang bang bang,” “bump fire,” “bump this,” “Nancy Pelosi,” “Trump” and “MAGA.”

After he was visited by Secret Service, he said he planned on posting “a lot more gun videos” and said if the agents ever showed up to his house again, he would tell them to “go f— themselves” and he would tell them to “f—ing leave” unless they had a warrant.