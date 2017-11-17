Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Her Best NSFW Experience in Front of Ex on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

An upcoming episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will feature Kailyn Lowry having to use puppets to recreate the best sex she ever had with an ex, and it is super awkward for everyone.

In a side confessional Lowry admits the entire thing was “uncomfortable,” according to Us Weekly.

“I’m feeling uncomfortable as all hell because I haven’t had sex with Javi in 10 months,” she says before the moment of truth. Marroquin then looks at her and asks: “Why is that uncomfortable, we’ve been having sex for five years?”

“We don’t really talk about our sex life on TV,” the Teen Mom 2 cast member quips back. Then comes the actual puppet show.

“It’s not in a bed,” she begins. “[It was] in the kitchen. I was probably washing my hands or something and he comes up from behind and like touches me and stuff … and then bends me over. OK, that’s enough.”

After it was all said and done, the couple confessed that they felt like they learned nothing productive from the exercise.

The two have seemed to have a hard time on the show, recently getting into a huge fight about custody.

“He comes out of the shower and he’s like, ‘You’re graduating this year and you want to move to Atlanta so why does Lincoln have to go with you?’ I think he should stay with me,” Lowry told her co-stars in a new episode.

I was like, ‘Can you just go away? I don’t want to talk about it.’ He keeps pushing me. ‘Well I just think he should be with me why does he have to be with you?’” Lowry reportedly added. “He’s like, ‘F–k this, f–k you, you’re a piece of s–t,” Lowry said. “He takes off his mic and is like, ‘I’m going home’ and he starts packing everything.”

It’s also reported that Marroquin told fellow Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars cast-member Peter Gunz that he’s “done” with Lowry and the show, and that he intended to leave and go to Guatemala.

“I was sick of the same repetitive circle,” Marroquin later said in a show confessional. “Maybe I was just exhausted of everything. I was tired of being in this house I was tired of seeing Kail all the time. I was done.”

Lowry and Marroquin were married in 2012 and ended their relationship in 2016. They share one son together, 3-year-old Lincoln.