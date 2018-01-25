Kailyn Lowry Thinks She Is the ‘Most Hated’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member

Kailyn Lowry has to have a thick skin! The Teen Mom 2 cast member revealed Thursday that she believes she’s the most bullied member of the MTV franchise.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry, 25, told Us Weekly. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother of three, who recently decided last-minute not to go through with a plastic surgery appointment, said the comments made about her are part of what causes her to have a low self-esteem.

“It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” she said.

“I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled,” continued the MTV cast member, who previously underwent a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck in January 2016.

But Lowry tries to keep her spirits up. “I don’t think there is anything I can do to help this. It’s not going to go away,” she added. “I think it’s getting progressively worse. … I’m probably the most hated mom on the franchise.”

Lowry has certainly had her tough times recently, dealing with baby daddy issues both with the father of her infant son Lux, Chris Lopez, and father of her 4-year-old son Lincoln, ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She also shares 8-year-old son with Jo Rivera.

“One thing i can’t f—ing stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kid’s life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum,” she tweeted Monday, about who fans assume is Lopez.

Marroquin and Lowry appear to be on the mend after his explosive relationship with Briana DeJesus ended earlier this month. Lowry and DeJesus feuded throughout their short romance, but now that she’s out of the picture, Marroquin even appeared on his ex-wife’s podcast, Coffee and Convos to discuss his relationship status.

“I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions,” Marroquin said.

“Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that,” Lowry replied.

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

