Kailyn Lowry Calls Jenelle Evans ‘Least Trustworthy’ of ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Amid Speculation of Return to MTV

Kailyn Lowry pulled no punches this weekend in an interview on the Domenick Nati Show this weekend. Lowry called Jenelle Evans the “least trustworthy” of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, amid reports that Evans is coming back to the show after her divorce. Lowry talked about several topics with Nati this weekend in a brief radio interview. She answered with a chuckle when Nati asked who the “least trustworthy” of her co-stars was. However, to be fair, she had good reason to distrust Evans.

“Jenelle was the least trustworthy,” she said. “Jenelle was, yeah. But hopefully she’s making strides, hopefully she’s changing.”

“When we had disagreements, and stuff, she posted my phone number on Twitter,” she went on. “I just think that you really show your true colors when you’re arguing with somebody and they put your personal business out there. Keep the fight between you, right?”

Rumors are flying that Evans may return to the cast of Teen Mom 2 after just a few months of unemployment. Evans was fired when her husband, David Eason allegedly shot and killed her dog in the presence of their children. Eason had been banned from filming before that, and MTV decided that enough was enough after the violent incident.

Evans stuck by Eason through many controversial moments, and fans were starting to doubt she would ever end their marriage. Lowry was too, she admitted, telling Nati that she just wanted the best for Evans at this point.

“I was and still am very surprising, but I am also very proud of her for this decision, if it’s true,” she said. “I don’t know at this point what’s true and what’s not true, but I do wish the best for her and the kids.”

“From what I know and from what I’ve seen in the media and from what I have dealt with with David, I do think this is the best option for her,” she continued. “But when you’re in a relationship like that, I think it’s a lot easier said than done. I hope that she’s able to stay strong through it.”

So far, word on Evans’ divorce is just a rumor, but fans’ minds are racing. Some asked Lowry about the story on social media as well, where she took a cautious stance.

“If she’s truly in the right mindset and is on a journey to find health and happiness, she could teach people a lot,” Lowry replied to one fan.

“One could only hope that this is all true,” she wrote in response to another. “Despite our differences, her and her kids safety has always been a concern of mine, and now I’m not as worried hearing the latest news.”



Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.