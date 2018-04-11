‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Sympathizes With Khloe Kardashian After Her Own Cheating Scandal

Kailyn Lowry knows exactly how it feels to be cheated on while pregnant, so the Teen Mom 2 cast member is sending her sympathies to Khloé Kardashian.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is reportedly devastated after news broke Tuesday that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has allegedly been repeatedly unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy, including most recently on Saturday, while Kardashian is preparing to give birth.

“Pregnancy can be an emotional roller coaster. It’s a tender time and should be happy and sacred — and with that being said, you’re only pregnant with each child one time so it’s a shame that he would cheat on her during such a special time. Let alone at all,” Lowry told InTouch Wednesday.

Lowry had a similar thing happen to her. She started dating her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez shortly after she split from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin and she got pregnant with Lopez’s child — now eight-month-old son Lux.

The two seemed to be fine while preparing to welcome their baby until Lowry found out Lopez had been cheating on her when she went through his phone.

“You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through… All the way leading up to having him was something that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said during the Teen Mom 2 reunion last fall. “You know, it was like, ‘Oh, it’ll get better, it’ll get better’ and then it never got better.’”

“It’s something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said. “I stayed, so it’s my fault.”

When Dr. Drew asked how she could talk so candidly about the disastrous relationship, she said she has tried to move on.

“I accept it for what it is,” she said. “I can’t change it so I’m not going to dwell on it.”

Kardashian, meanwhile, hasn’t had enough time to process the horrible news, and is relying on the support of her famous family to make it through the birth of her child.

“They are heartbroken for Khloé. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be,” a family insider told PEOPLE Wednesday. “First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan. She’s been through so much.”

But while the KarJenner clan may be devastated, they are reportedly unsurprised. The source said that this story “has been a long time coming.”

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” they told the publication. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

The insider could not confirm whether Khloe Kardshian knew about all of her boyfriend’s indiscretions, claiming that she is doing her best to focus “on the positives.”

“As far as she knew, there were no negatives,” they said. “Once she made the decision to commit, she was all in and trusting.”

