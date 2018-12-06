Justin Bobby Brescia Teases Pregnancy on ‘The Hills’ Reboot

The Hills reboot will not only include familiar stars, but could see the birth of another one, Justin Bobby Brescia teased in a new interview Friday.

“It’s going to brew. I think something’s coming. I think a pregnancy might be coming,” Brescia, 36, told Us Weekly at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, California. “I can’t tell you [who].”

While the hairdresser refused to say who is expecting, he said you can cross Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt off the list. When asked if they were expecting, Brescia simply replied, “No.”

Brescia also said Montag and Pratt will not be villains on the new show.

“No, they’re actually very sweet. You can’t catch a villain this time,” Brescia said. “We’re a little devilish.”

He went on to say the new show will see many of the male stars coming off as “comrades” without sides.

“You’re going to see a lot of the boys be comrades. They’re going to be a lot closer. It’s turning into a humorous boy thing, which is kind of fun,” he explained to Us Weekly. “Yeah, I’m liking it. We’ve filmed so much in the last couple months that you can’t even put a box of what it is right now. There’s so many castmates. We’ve got 14 castmates now.”

Aside from Brescia, Montag and Pratt, the new Hills revival will also star Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Whitney Port. The O.C. star Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee, the son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, joined the Hills franchise for the reboot.

The “sweet” Barton has made a good impression on Brescia, who said he is still getting to know her.

Brescia said his relationship with Patridge is “cohesive” now, after they dated during the original Hills.

“Try to be friends on the show, and basically that’s where it stands,” he said of their relationship.

Brescia also told Entertainment Tonight he has no plans of getting back together with Patridge.

“You might meet a few ladies, but I’m so busy and fast. I’m too quick for love,” he said.

As for the overall feeling during production, Brescia said things are looser this time around.

“Everybody’s not taking it as seriously as we used to. We’re having fun,” he told ET. “I have more fun with comedy than I do with drama, at least, I handle it better.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will debut on MTV sometime in 2019. It is the first new series in the franchise since Patridge’s Audrina ended in 2011 after one season.

