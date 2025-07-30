Julie Chrisley Reveals She Developed Health Issues Due To Prison Conditions

Julie Chrisley claims she developed a “lung condition” during her 28-month stay in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 52, and husband Todd Chrisley, 56, claimed during Wednesday’s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast episode that the “black mold” and “asbestos” at FMC Lexington in Kentucky caused Julie to have health issues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison,” Julie said on the podcast, adding, “You will probably notice me at certain times trying to get, like, a breath.”

“That’s something that we’re having to address right now,” Todd noted of his wife’s health. “This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist that’s gonna do some tests on you.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Following the Chrisleys’ claims about the conditions Julie experienced in prison, the Federal Bureau of Prisons released a statement to Us Weekly. “It is the mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane,” the statement said. “We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Todd and Julie reported to prison in January 2023 after being convicted of bank and tax fraud the previous year. They both served 28 months in prison before being released in May following a pardon by President Donald Trump.

During their time in prison, Todd and Julie claim they were not able to speak to one another, with Todd saying on Wednesday’s podcast, “Now, I would’ve spoken with you, but what people don’t realize is that you are going to abide by the rules. Me? I’m going to do what I need to do to make sure that I stay in touch with the people that I love. Y’all can read into that whatever you want to.”

Play video

Julie explained, “There is something in prison that if married couples are both incarcerated, both of the wardens have to give an approval to be able to get one phone call a month. My warden approved it, [Todd’s] warden did not.”

Todd claimed his warden in Florida’s “corrupt behavior” being “exposed” by daughter Savannah Chrisley led to him being punished with a refusal of his calls from Julie. “That warden has now been let go. She’s out. She’s no longer gonna be a warden anymore,” he alleged.

The BOP also issued a statement Wednesday regarding the allegations Todd made about the warden to Us Weekly.

“Let me be clear: those who wear the Bureau of Prisons uniform are held to the highest standards. The men and women who show up every day, break their backs, and do the hard, honest work of corrections — they have my respect and are the backbone of the Bureau,” BOP Director William K. Marshall III said. “But those who abuse their position, who treat inmates or their fellow employees with anything less than the dignity and integrity I would expect my kids to be treated with, the type this profession demands — they are not BOP employees in my eyes. By their actions, they have forfeited that title. When someone crosses that line, they are no longer upholding our mission — they’re undermining it.”