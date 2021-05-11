Julie Chen Teases 'Big Brother 23' With New Photoshoot

✖

Julie Chen has Big Brother fans all abuzz ahead of Season 23, teasing a big announcement for the CBS summer reality show is coming soon with her latest Instagram. The longtime Big Brother host shared behind-the-scenes footage from a photoshoot on her social media Tuesday, posing poolside in an undisclosed location as masked production crew looks on.

"Photoshoot time !! I wonder what that could mean," Chen wrote with the eyes and thinking emojis. "See you all soon." Big Brother fans immediately took this as a tease of Season 23, with one person commenting in imitation of the show's opening theme, "It’s time for Biiiiigggg Brotherrrrrr!" Another chimed in, "Ready to see the release date for big brother," while a third added, "Girl this better be for big brother."

Plenty of Big Brother alum, including Christie Murphy and Nick Maccarone commented their excitement on the shot as well, adding credence to fans' excitement. BB21 alum Tommy Bracco commented, "I just got so happy seeing this pic," while BB13 winner Rachel Reilly Villegas added, "Your outfit is super cute!" Chen hasn't responded to any of the speculation yet, but with Big Brother's 23rd season confirmed last summer at the end of the All-Stars season, it's about time for the CBS show to start sharing details of what's to come.

The 2020 season of Big Brother definitely was an unusual one, pitting previous seasons' players against one another in a delayed COVID season, but Mitch Graham, the senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS Entertainment, assured fans at the season finale that there would be more Big Brother heading their way next year.

"At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date! We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances," Graham said at the time. "It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer." While we're waiting for more news on Big Brother 23, catch up with all of the CBS show's past seasons on Paramount+, available for a free trial here. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

