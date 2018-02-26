Judge Judy Renders Verdict on Kardashians Appearing on Her Show

The Kardashian family recently filmed a new episode of Family Feud; however, Judge Judy told reporters that there’s no chance they’ll be migrating over to her show as well anytime soon.

Judge Judy Sheindlin has been doing her syndicated show since 1996. A reporter from TMZ ran into her on the street in Beverly Hills on Monday, and mentioned the recent Kardashian invasion of Family Feud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You have a syndicated show,” the reporter pointed out. “Are they welcome to come on Judge Judy and handle things?”

“They… No,” Sheindlin said. “They’re actually not.” The honorable judge then assertively ended the interaction and walked away with her husband.

The no-nonsense judge has filmed a total of 5,909 episodes of her courtroom reality show. She is a daytime television institution, but it sounds like she might not be the biggest fan of the growing Kardashian empire.

The Kardashian crossover with Family Feud was a cause for massive fanfair. The famous family competed against Kanye West‘s family. The exact line-up is still unclear, though Kim Kardashian apparently competed with the West family. She posted backstage footage on her Instagram story as they were filming, revealing that she and West are huge fans of the long-running show.

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kardashian said in one video, with West by her side. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment… Family Feud. So we’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners versus the Wests and I have a really good feeling about this. That we’re going to win.”

Kardashian also verified that their oldest daughter, North West, was on set, but she’s just too young too play. Sources told TMZ that Kourtney Kardashian didn’t join in either. Kylie Jenner reportedly sat the game out, as she is still caring for her newborn daughter.

The Kardashian family competed on Family Feud once before. They played against Deion Sanders’ family in 2008, just one year after Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired. At the time, The Today Show‘s Al Roker was the host. These days, Steve Harvey lends his signature deadpan stares to the program.