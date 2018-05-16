Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Tips from Her Sister and Rocks Short Dress and Heels

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is following in her sisters’ footsteps and rebelling against her family’s strict dress code. The 20-year-old Counting On star recently shared a rare photo with her son Gideon alongside husband Austin Forsyth. In the photo, she wore a pair of heels and a short dress (according to Duggar standards).

The knee-level dress was certainly noticed by Joy-Anna’s followers, who gushed over the floral design as well as Joy-Anna’s shoes.

“Love the photo guys!!! Joy your dress is amazing, and [you’re] wearing heels!!” one person wrote in the comments.

“Wow cute family and I adore your dress,” another person said.

Joy-Anna is the most recent member of the famous TLC family to stray from the dress code. Many of the older Duggars have been breaking away from Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s strict rules, rocking ripped jeans, piercings and tattoos. Even matriarch Michelle has been wearing pants lately.

In an April preview of Counting On, fans noticed Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo wore black jeans (rather than a skirt as is mandated by the Duggars) while picking up friends at the airport with her husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“Jinger is a married adult woman now. I am happy to see her come out from under her parent thumbs,” one person wrote on Facebook, reports InTouch Weekly.

“Love it!!!! She standing up for her self and I don’t blame her,” another wrote.

“She has style and married a man with culture and style,” another fan added. “Go, Jinger. You are my favorite Duggar and I am glad you break the mold.”

In November, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, 26, shared an Instagram photo showing a tiny stud piercing in her left nostril. While the ultra-conservative family does allow ear-piercings, many other piercings and modern apparel are restricted, including bare shoulders, skirts that come above the knee and pants on women, which is why fans were shocked by the nose ring.

The former Counting On cast member appears to be doing away with her family’s strict dress code, however, also ditching the Duggars’ “no pants” rule. Dillard showed off her flagrant disregard for her parents’ conservative rules about women’s dress in a new video she posted on Facebook in March.

In the 2014 book Growing Up Duggar, Joy-Anna’s sisters, Jessa, Jana, Jill and Jinger, gave an explanation for their modest style. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they wrote. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband. We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peek-a-boo game with our neckline.”