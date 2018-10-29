Joy-Anna Duggar Celebrates 21st Birthday in ‘Counting On’ Approved Style

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth celebrated her 21st birthday in true Counting On fashion: no red solo cups allowed.

The now-21-year-old celebrated the milestone birthday with family and friends over the weekend, sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard sharing a photo of the occasion on Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to my Joy Joy buddy! LOVE you and so happy we got to celebrate together the other day! Hope your day is splendid,” Dillard captioned the photo, showing herself and Forsyth standing in front of balloons reading “Happy Birthday” and “21.”

The alcohol -ree celebration, keeping with the Duggar family’s faith and strict rules that accompany it, had many fans raising their eyebrows.

“Why do I not see any alcohol to celebrate a 21st?!” one person questioned.

“Looks like the lamest 21st birthday,” another wrote.

“@ least make virgin drink for the experience…somewhat,” one person suggested.

While alcohol was not allowed at the party, attendees were treated to a feast of fall foods, including sandwiches, pumpkin bread, and as many fans pointed out, fresh spring rolls.

Greeted to cheers of “happy birthday” from those at the party and fans on social media, the Duggar family Facebook also wished Forsyth a happy 21st with a touching post.

“Happy 21st birthday to our sweet Joy Joy! You truly are a joy and blessing to us all! We have loved watching you grow up over the years and have now become a loving, caring wife and mother! We love you so much and hope you have a great day!” the post reads.

The big occasion followed an earlier momentous event for the Duggar sibling, who welcomed her first child, son Gideon, in February with husband Austin Forsyth. After announcing that they were expecting in August of 2017, the birth of baby Gideon was documented for the TLC series, which recounted the difficult labor and birth via C-section.

“When the midwife came and told us that the baby was breech and that we had to go to the hospital, I was kind of discouraged because she had labored for so long and we were really hoping that we could just have a home birth,” Austin said in his interview. “But at the same time, I was ready to have this baby. Joy was tired and I’m just: ‘Let’s just do whatever it takes to get the baby here.’”

Baby Gideon eventually made his way into the world safely, weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz. and measuring 22 inches long.