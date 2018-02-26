Another Day, Another Duggar: Social Media Reacts to Joy-Anna’s New Baby

The Duggar family is counting on thanks to the birth of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s little one, but fans are left thinking, “Another day, another Duggar.”

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, a boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth on Feb. 23. He was born at 3:39 p.m., measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 pounds, 3 ounces.

The Counting On couple announced the birth of their son through PEOPLE, telling the outlet, “We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son. Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Fans of the reality TV cast members offered their congratulations to the couple and complimented Gideon’s “healthy” size.

“Congrats! Precious beautiful baby,” one fan of the reality show wrote. Another added, “What a beautiful family!”

“Absolutely delighted for you. Gorgeous name and what a great weight! Healthy bouncing boy!” a joyful follower wrote.

Others pledged their indifference to the birth of the newest Duggar edition, citing that the happenings of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s offspring are becoming difficult to keep up with.

“Literally nobody cares,” one jaded follower wrote.

“These type of announcements from the Duggars aren’t even exciting anymore because they happen so often,” another said, while a friend replied, “I forgot she was even pregnant.”

The Counting On couple announced in August they were expecting their first child together just three months after marrying in an intimate ceremony last May. They originally planned for an October wedding, which led some fans to speculate they moved the date for a shotgun wedding. Soon after they tied the knot, they shared the news of their expanding family.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna, 20, told PEOPLE at the time. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”

Fans may have found it tough to keep track of Joy-Anna’s pregnancy as several other nuggets of Duggar news have been released concerning the family’s 19 kids.

Alongside Joy-Anna, the Duggars have two other expectant first-time moms.

Brother Joseph, 23, and his wife Kendra, 19, announced in December that they were expecting a baby just three months after tying the knot in September. The two revealed soon after that they would be having a boy.

Sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, 24, and husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30, will also become first-time parents soon, announcing they were pregnant in January after more than a year of marriage.

The family also announced that son Josiah Duggar had begun courting family friend Lauren Swanson, which is a major step toward marriage for the 21-year-old.