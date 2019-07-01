Josiah and Lauren Duggar Celebrate One Year of Marriage by Posting ‘I Do’ Photo

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson may be getting ready to celebrate the arrival of their baby on the way this fall, but they are currently celebrating a more immediate milestone in their lives: their first wedding anniversary. The couple had wed on June 30, 2018, and they took to Instagram exactly a year later to mark the momentous occasion with a sweet post.

“Can’t believe it’s already been a year since we said ‘I do,’” the Counting On couple captioned a gallery of images from their wedding day. “I remember the big day and just how excited we both were about getting married. Ohh the memories!”

“We’ve had more downs than ups than any newly married couple should ever have,” they continued, likely referring to the miscarriage of their first child, who they later revealed was named Asa. “We wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s our story. We are SO blessed! Looking forward to growing old and more in love with you.”

Duggar and Swanson had tied the knot on June 30, 2018 at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Their nuptials, which were later shown on the TLC series on which they star, was officiated by Swanson’s father Dwain and included a combination of grey, blue, pink, olive, green and white colors to complete the romantic theme.

“What a joy it is to be husband and wife,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!”

“What was even more perfect was to see my beautiful bride walking down the aisle,” Duggar added. “We are so thankful the Lord has brought us to this place and we can’t wait to begin our journey as husband and wife!”

Prior to tying the knot, their parents had offered them some sound advice.

“Most importantly, both of our families emphasized how important it is to keep Christ central in our marriage,” they revealed shortly after the wedding. “Marriage is a gift from God and putting Christ first is the most important thing we can do to ensure a marriage that is strong, healthy and able to withstand all the ups and downs of life.”

Keeping their faith close certainly proved to be critical for them, as in February of this year they revealed that they had suffered the miscarriage of their first child in October of 2018.

Although difficult, and while they are still healing from the loss, Duggar and Swanson announced in May that they are expecting a second child together, their rainbow baby.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they said in a statement.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” their statement continued. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”