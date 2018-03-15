Josiah Duggar Broke Major Family Rule With Fiancee Lauren Swanson

Newly-engaged Josiah Duggar may not be breaking his famous family’s code of conduct when it comes to modest dressing, but he has been rebelling against the rules in a different way.

The Counting On family is pretty notorious for keeping their kids in line with some pretty strict rules, only loosening up after the children tie the knot for good.

But pants-wearing Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo isn’t the only one pushing back against the family rules.

Her brother, Duggar, broke a big rule regarding social media by having an Instagram account before proposing to fiancée Lauren Swanson, which is a huge no-no according to parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

So now that Duggar and Swanson are officially engaged, fans are curious as to why he was permitted to have social media before putting a ring on it.

Typically, Jim Bob and Michelle only allow their children to create Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts after they are officially engaged, a rule all the other Duggars have followed except for Duggar.

He used social media during his previous courtship with Marjorie Jackson in 2015, which came to an end without a proposal, but it looks like he never left after the split.

He also posted a photo of himself FaceTiming Swanson with no chaperon in sight, leading some fans to think that Duggar is more than ready to spread his wings and get away from his parents.

Duggar announced his proposal on March 5 writing, “I feel like the most blessed guy on earth … Lauren said YES! God definitely opened our eyes in his perfect timing to show us how we complete each other. The more time I spend with Lauren the more I realize how I can’t live without her. There’s no one else I’d rather spend my days and grow old with!”

“This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful,” the 21-year-old continued to Us Weekly of how he popped the question. “The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

“I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah. Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him,” Swanson said.

Duggar said that after years of being friends, he and Swanson can’t wait to grow into one big, happy family.

“It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union,” he said. “It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @siduggar