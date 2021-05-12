Josh Duggar's Wife Allegedly Shares Photo of Him and Their Son Despite Child Pornography Charges

✖

Josh Duggar's wife Anna allegedly shared a photo of him and one of their sons, despite the child pornography charges he's facing. According to The Sun, the photo in question was posted to Anna's Instagram Stories thread and showed Josh and his son Michael James playing chess together. It was reportedly taken back in 2019, predating Josh's recent arrest. Anna is said to have since deleted the photo.

Instagram user Without A Crystal Ball took a screenshot of the image and shared on their main page. "Moments ago Anna Duggar posted this photo to her stories - then removed it," the user wrote in the post's caption. "Duggar Bates Confessions caught it. A look at her saved stories this is an old photo from 2019 at a game night. It is interesting that she chose a photo of Josh playing games with their son Michael though."

Duggar was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on Wednesday, April 28. The following day, it was announced that he had been transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. He entered a plea of "not guilty" and remained in custody until his bond hearing.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is not allowed contact with minors, with the exception of his own children, with whom he is allowed "unlimited contact." However, Anna — who is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child — is required to be present for any visits with their children.

While Josh has not issued any statements, and remained silent as reporters asked him questions while he exited jail, his family has spoken of the charges he faces. "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, said in a statement after his initial hearing. "The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

