Josh and Anna Duggar Reveal First Photo of Newborn Mason

After welcoming their fifth child, Mason Garrett, on Tuesday, Josh and Anna Duggar have already given fans their first glimpse of the newest little Duggar.

The TLC couple took to their blog to reveal the news of the birth, alongside the photo of Mason cuddled up in a knit cap as he’s swaddled in a pair of arms.

Anna and Josh — the eldest of the 19 Duggar children — are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2. The couple seems to be following the Duggar naming tradition that his parents started — Josh and all of his siblings’ names begin with the letter J.

Two of Josh’s sisters, Jessa and Jill, seem to have bucked the trend, however. Jessa named her two children Spurgeon and Henry, while Jill has named her two sons Israel and Samuel.

Newly-wed Duggar sister Joy-Anna, 19, has recently announced her pregnancy after tying the knot to husband Austin Forsyth in May, so time will only tell if she’ll take after her older brother or her sisters!

