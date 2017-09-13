Josh and Anna Duggar Welcome Their Fifth Child

The Duggar family has added another baby to their growing brood.

Josh and Anna Duggar have welcomed their fifth child, son Mason Garrett, on Tuesday, the family revealed on their blog. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” the post reads.

“We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us,” the post adds.

The 19 Kids and Counting cast members created plenty of buzz earlier this year when they announced they were expecting once again, after both a cheating scandal and molestation scandal involving Josh and hissisters.

The couple addressed the controversy in their pregnancy announcement.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the initial post began.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” it continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” the post concluded.

Josh has kept a low profile after returning from rehab in March of last year. The two will be celebrating their ninth anniversary this month.

