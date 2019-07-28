Josh and Anna Duggar: Former ‘Counting On’ Couple’s Arkansas Home Sells Below List Price

Josh and Anna Duggar are bidding their family home farewell amid rumors that the controversial former TLC couple is on the rocks.

In March 2019, the couple listed the Siloam Springs, Arkansas home they’ve lived in since 2015 — the same year Josh was accused of molesting five girls between 2002 and 2003 — for just under $300,000, according to Trulia. However, in an update from this past June, the website reports the house sold for less than list price at $285,000.

This is the home in which, for years, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple raised their five children — Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 1 — leading many fans to speculate if it was a step towards the embattled couple’s end. Of course, they could just be looking for another house, or be looking to expand their family.

Exterior

The updated farmhouse where the Duggars have raised their kids sits in on 2 acres of land in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, located among “several large parcels of land,” according to the Trulia listing.

With a large porch and so much land, there’s plenty of opportunity for the family to enjoy the mild Arkansas weather.

Living Room

Once inside, the Duggar family’s cozy and classic style is enough to make anyone feel at home, starting with the large living room.

With wooden flooring, an open plan and operational fireplace, we can just picture the Duggars winding down after a long day in this family-friendly space.

Kitchen

Feeding five kids is no easy task, but this kitchen featuring tons of counter space and updated appliances surely took some of the burden off of Anna.

With a large window looking out on the yard, she could even keep an eye on the kids as she worked to prepare lunch.

Dining Room

Sitting down to a family dinner isn’t easy with so many different schedules to accommodate, but when the Duggars can all come together for a meal, they have plenty of natural light and a funky, modern fixture to make it a special occasion.

Bedroom

The five-bedroom home has plenty of space for the large family, including this room, which features its own staircase, significant closet space and a little nook perfect for a reading area or bed.

Bathroom

One of the Duggars’ three bathrooms includes this swanky master bath featuring earth-toned tiles and matching marble counters.

With both a full tub and glass-walled shower, relaxation is the name of the game when it comes to this powder room.

Kids’ Room

With a family as big as the Duggars, designated space for the kids to spend their time was vital. With the bunk beds and simple layout of this smaller bedroom, it’s clear many memories for the Duggar kids were made right here.

Backyard

In addition to 2 acres of land, the Duggar kids had even more to explore outside with this enviable playhouse and swing set combo.

Visible from the back porch, the area seems like the perfect place to set the five children free when things get a little cooped up inside.

