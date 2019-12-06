Jordyn Woods Responds to Khloe Kardashian’s Olive Branch Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

It seems as though one door is shutting as a new one opens when it comes to Khloé Kardashian and former family friend Jordyn Woods following Woods’ cheating scandal with the Good American founder’s ex Tristan Thompson. Recently, the mother-of-one went public on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with wanting to create a loving relationship between her ex since their daughter True is involved. After receiving backlash, she went to social media to vent her feelings, as well as addressing Woods.

Woods reportedly responded via her own account by reposting a quote: “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.” She then followed that up with, “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”

In a recent episode of the popular Kardashian series, Thompson had surprised Kardashian with a gorgeous diamond necklace and a massive diamond ring that is said to be a promise ring. It was right around her birthday, so she wasn’t sure if it was a birthday gift or something else. But she wanted to make it clear to him that by accepting a gift, it didn’t mean they were going to get back together. Because she accepted, fans came forward with their thoughts, but Kardashian quickly responded to the negativity.

“I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last weeks episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s really not there,” she started. “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative. I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviors. I’m also allowed to protect my space. I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it. I have been working on me from the inside out,” she concluded. “I crave peace and happiness in this new year and forever after.”

People soon questioned why she wasn’t showing Woods the same energy as Thompson, but she had a reply for that too: “The reason why I decided to post my previous post is because I’m seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking ‘why don’t I keep that same energy with Jordyn? That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan.”

“This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me. Men, friends, family, work associates… anyone who played a role in my pain. I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!” she concluded.