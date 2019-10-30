Jordyn Woods Debuts Cleopatra Halloween Costume, See the Social Media Reactions

Jordyn Woods is feeling positively royal in her Cleopatra Halloween costume this year, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s followers couldn’t agree more. Kylie Jenner‘s former bestie took to Instagram Monday to show off her curves in a metal chain bikini top and ancient Egyptian-inspired white skirt, dancing and flaunting her intricate eye makeup in a video that had her followers applauding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT

“I found my black queen CLEOPATRA,” she captioned the video, quoting Frank Ocean’s “Pyramids.”

The costume certainly got attention from her followers, with one commenting in all caps, “KILLING IT!”

“Daaaannnnggg jordaaaan!” another added, while a third declared, “Okayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy hold on we have a winner here you won.”

“Cleopatra wishes she could be drippin like dis!!!!” a different follower chimed in.

Woods looks to be living her best life after the drama from February. She was accused of hooking up with Tristan Thompson, who was then dating and raising a child with Jenner’s big sister Khloé Kardashian. Soon after, she moved out of Jenner’s home and back in with her mother while she got back on her feet.

“Despite the fallout between the former BFFs, Jordyn’s brand is doing really well,” a source close to the model revealed to InTouch Weekly recently. “She’s in a good place and no longer feels the need to rely on the Kardashians to be successful. But at the same time, there was more to their friendship than fame and fortune, and even now she goes through phases of missing Kylie and Stormi.”

Woods herself told Cosmopolitan U.K. back in July she hoped their friendship would eventually rekindle.

“I love her … that’s my home,” she confessed at the time. “I hope everything falls into place and that we all can grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

