Jonathan Rivera, ’90 Day Fiance’ Star, Reveals New Girlfriend on Instagram

Jonathan Rivera is moving on. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a quick glimpse on Instagram of his new girlfriend amid his divorce from estranged wife Fernanda Flores.

While Rivera and his new beau enjoyed a romantic vacation, he shared a few photos from their sun-soaked trip. He wrote that he chose not to show his new girlfriend’s face just yet.

“Out of respect for her we’ve chosen not to show her face. Clearly I’m happy. Wishing you all the best!” he wrote on an Instagram Story.

Rivera confirmed his separation from Flores back in January, giving some insight into why they broke up.

“What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that,” he explained to In Touch at the time, clarifying some misconceptions about their relationship. “My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real.”

“Fernanda’s not a gold digger,” he said. “Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

He said that although he gave the relationship “everything” he had, eventually he knew it wouldn’t work out. “I guess there was a point where I realized it was never going to be enough,” he said.

The two met at a Mexican nightclub and got engaged just three months later. The pair ended up marrying during the season 6 finale of the TLC reality series, but the marriage didn’t last long, with many speculating even before the full season had aired that they were no longer together.

Rivera told a fan on Instagram after the season 6 finale that Flores “decided to leave.”

“She’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things that you can’t take back that I won’t mention…She decided to leave,” he wrote at the time.

Flores hasn’t addressed the breakup directly but did note that she didn’t want to “talk about anything” involving Rivera.

“He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not going to talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment,” she told fans in an Instagram live. She later posted a more direct message on Twitter, saying she “married a narcissist” in a post that was later deleted.