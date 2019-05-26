Jon Gosselin Kicks off Summer Break With Son Collin on Road Trip

Jon Gosselin seems to be in a good place after his custody battle with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The former reality star had a prolonged custody fight that started at the end of 2018 and seemed to come to a temporary conclusion back in February. Gosselin has been sharing some happy moments on social media since then, including Christmas, New Year’s and a few great weekends that followed.

And now the former reality star is adding another good memory to the pile as he and Collin head out on a road trip to Atlanta. Gosselin shared a pair of images to social media at the start of the trip, posing for a selfie with his son in one and showing some “perfect” luggage packing in another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The details of the trip aren’t exactly clear according to CafeMom, but the trip itself is definitely ripe road trip territory. Driving from the reality star’s home in Reading, Pennsylvania is around an 11-hour trip to Atlanta, Georgia. There is also plenty to see along the way, be it random roadside attractions or the wonderful gas stations of interstate America.

CafeMom adds that the bulk of luggage Gosselin is carrying in the rear of his vehicle could be related to his current occupation as a DJ. That means it might be a mix of business and good times with family.

The former reality dad had quite fight to win custody of his son throughout the close of 2018. Kate had placed Collin in a treatment facility years according to CafeMom, stemming from claims that their son is “special needs.” While the relationship with all of his children is strained, Gosselin has custody of Collin and his daughter, Hannah.

According to Gosselin, his former wife has “ZERO” contact with her son, correcting fans on an Instagram post back in February.

The former reality couple has had a strained relationship for years, but it was only made worse by Kate’s decision to send Collin to the treatment facility. She defended herself after Gosselin said he was “left in the dark” about the decision.

“It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen. He’s plodding along and we are too,” she explained to Nightline in 2016. “This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

Kate has claimed Collin has “special needs” for years, noting in a PEOPLE interview from 2017 that the “fluid diagnosis” was a “struggle” for her and the entire family.

No matter her beliefs, Gosselin disagrees and made it clear his son isn’t on the spectrum.

“I’d love to know if he actually has ‘special needs,’ or if he just didn’t deal [with] Kate’s BS like we all suspect,” Gosselin told a follower on Instagram. “Either way, he’s home! And he looks happy.”