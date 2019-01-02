Jon Gosselin Spent New Year’s Eve With Collin and Hannah

Jon Gosselin rang in the new year with two of his children at his side.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 tar took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to share a photo of his holiday festivities, which included spending time with his girlfriend of four years, Colleen Conrad, and two of his eight children, 14-year-olds Hannah and Collin.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! 2019 Here we come,” Gosselin captioned the image.

The New Year’s celebration came just days after Gosselin, Conrad, Collin, and Hannah, along with Conrad’s two children, Jordan and Jesse, celebrated Christmas together.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!” Gosselin captioned a photo of the group smiling in front of a Christmas tree, which they had documented searching for back in November.

Not involved in either of the celebrations were Gosselin’s other six children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, 14-year-olds Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

The 41-year-old father of eight has notably had a strained relationship with his ex-wife and their two oldest children. In August of 2016, Mady and Cara revealed that they no longer speak to their father.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen. He doesn’t even know us. How can he dare to talk about us?”

While Gosselin also remains estranged from the remaining four sextuplets as well, he was recently awarded sole temporary physical and legal custody of Collin after neither Kate nor her attorney appeared in front of the judge. It had been reported in early November that Gosselin was planning to fight Kate for custody of Collin, who had spent the last few years in a residential facility for what his mother has described as “behavioral issues.”

Collin was recently released from the residential facility in order to spend time with his father during the holidays, and it has been reported that he will “transition out of the facility” before living with his father permanently. Collin will join his sister Hannah, who has been living at Gosselin’s house full-time for almost a year.