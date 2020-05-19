Jon Gosselin Shares Message to Estranged Children Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis

Jon Gosselin is extending an olive branch to estranged children Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis as the four sextuplets continue to not have a relationship with their father or siblings Hannah and Collin. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said he was "sorry" to have to go through media channels, but wanted to reach out after their 16th birthday.

"Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you. You're welcome to come over, call Hannah, Collin," he told the outlet. "I don't know what's holding you up." Wishing them a happy birthday, Jon continued that while he doesn't understand the "ill will," he wanted to make sure his kids knew how much he loves them. Even if "no one likes" receiving messages about in the media, he noted "it's kinda hard to reach out to you," concluding, "But anyway, good luck and hopefully you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house. It's all good."

He added to the outlet that after Hannah and Collin chose to live with him over mother Kate Gosselin, his wish is that all the kids would "just be together" and break down the "invisible wall" that exists within their family. "They should just be able to just get together," he told the outlet. "If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."

Jon added that things are especially tough when it comes to contacting the sextuplets that live with their mom, as well as 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as he doesn't speak to Kate at all. "It’s just totally like that person doesn’t exist anymore," he said of his ex-wife.

In the Feb. 2 episode of the First Class Fatherhood podcast, Jon said there was "sibling alienation," especially between Collin and his siblings following his years living in a special needs facility as per mom Kate's decision. But with the sextuplets turning 16, he hoped a driver's license would open up communication without their mother needing to be involved. "What I'm waiting for is my two kids who live with me, when they drive, they have every right to drive to their siblings' school and pick the kids up and Kate can't stop them," he said. "I'm hoping that will break down a lot of tension between the siblings."