Jon Gosselin Now Working at a Health Care Facility Amid Pandemic

Jon Gosselin went from being a reality star to working the front lines during a pandemic. While his source of income may look a little different these days, Gosselin says he's enjoying working as an IT Director at a healthcare facility and details how he teaches doctors to use telemedicine. Working in the health care industry is also something he shares with his girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

"We see the undocumented and uninsured," he explained to ET. "We're doing telemedicine and telephonic, and we're using Ring Sensual for Zoom to see patients. So we're not physically seeing patients right now. My job was to set up and teach providers, which are doctors, on how to use telemedicine. So I developed a procedure rather quickly and my boss, the CIO, bought software that we never used before. I had to learn it in five, six hours." He added that he also had to "teach doctors who have been seeing patients for 30 years in person how to see patients online." Gosselin then explained how unlike many in the United States right now, he still goes into work, saying he's only called out one day and during that one day off he stayed home and did a whole lot of nothing.

Conrad is also working the frontlines right now as a mental health nurse practitioner. Gosselin says she's been extremely busy given current circumstances with people battling depression from either losing their job to spending more being forced to quarantine. "She has. a lot of patients. She's incredibly busy," he said. "I mean, you think of all the people with depression right now ... [people] losing their jobs, losing money. No stimulus check is going to fix feeding our families. Those people are calling her and scheduling appointments, and there's a lot. There's so much going on. It's super stressful."

Gosselin has been battling with a messy divorce and no communication with some of his kids in recent years after he and ex-wife Kate Gosselin decided to call it quits in 2009. The 43-year-old says he spent $1.7 million on legal fees while "TLC paid for [Kate's] attorney's." During an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, Gosselin says he feels the fame got to Kate and that's when things changed between the two. "I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions, bringing kids into the world," he said. "She fought to have these kids. But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system." Gosselin says he tried to take his kids away from TV but he and Kate were at odds on that.

Currently, Hannah and Collin live with him while Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden live with Kate. As for Mady and Cara, they are enrolled at college and living on campus. "My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together. Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side." Gosslin sent a message via the outlet to his kids who reside with Kate — also, who he is not on speaking terms with — saying, "Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you. You're welcome to come over, call Hannah, Collin. I don't know what's holding you up. I don't know what the ill will is, but if you watch or don't watch or see it on the internet, I love you, happy [16th] birthday. ... Good luck and hopefully you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house. It's all good."