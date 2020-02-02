Jon Gosselin Honors Kobe Bryant’s ‘Girl Dad’ Tribute With Photo Alongside Daughter Hannah

In the days following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant who died in a helicopter crash that killed seven others, former reality TV alum, Jon Gosselin is paying tribute to the late Lakers star’s words with a photo of his own daughter, Hannah amid the recent social media trend, “Girl Dad,” commemorating Bryant’s pride in having four daughters.

#Girldad A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:45pm PST

The hashtag, “Girl Dad” made waves on social media after ESPN anchor, Elle Duncan shared a story about a conversation she had with NBA legend, Bryant before his tragic death late last month at the age of 41. Bryant, who had four daughters with wife Vanessa Bryant, told Duncan, “I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.”

Jumping in on the pride, 42-year-old Gosselin posted the photo on Instagram Friday, showing his 15-year-old daughter, Hannah with her arms wrapped around him as they both smile for the camera in their Pennsylvania home. Fans took to the comments section to express their enthusiasm over the snapshot, and how pleased they were to see him embracing fatherhood amid ongoing drama with his ex, Kate Gosselin.

“Truly happy for you all!!” one fan wrote.

“Love seeing this. This is so cute,” added another.

“Love Hannah!!” another fan added. “Sure wish your other 4 daughters would start to come around. Just because they haven’t yet doesn’t mean they won’t! Keep fighting for them.”

Gosselin is in the early stages of bettering his relationship with his children, but it hasn’t been easy. The TLC alum revealed last year he had been struggling through the motions of fatherhood amid a turbulent relationship with his ex-wife, Kate. While it’s been a while since he saw all eight of his children together at once, Gosselin admitted at the time their last meeting was just “not good,” adding how it was “just volatile and a lot going on.”

But the dad is not giving up on fixing things, staying optimistic amid the struggles, assuring his kids that he is just a phone call away and wished, if it was a “perfect world,” he would have a “normal relationship” with them in terms of communication.

Gosselin and Kate, 43, were married for a little more than a decade before the pair split in 2009. Though the couple was initially awarded shared physical custody of their children — with Kate having full custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden; along with their twins, Cara and Mady — the family dynamics changed up this year after it was discovered Hannah moved in with her father this past February.

