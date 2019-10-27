Jon Gosselin Gives Update on Custody Fight Amid Drama With Ex-Wife Kate

Former Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin has provided an update on the custody battle with ex-wife and Kate Plus Date star Kate Gosselin. Gosselin already has custody of two of their eight children, and is fighting for visitation rights to see the others regularly. Thankfully for their father, things are looking up.

“Custody’s really up to the kids. And now I don’t have a gag so I can talk about it,” Gosselin told InTouch Weekly at an event in Las Vegas on Friday. “So if Hannah wants to go, she goes. If Leah, is on Kate’s side, supposedly, if she wants to come, she comes.”

Gosselin and Kate are parents to twins Cara and Mandy, 18; and 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Aeden and Leah. In 2018, Gosselin won custody of Hannah and Collin, who live with Gosselin and his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Gosselin is hoping to have a better relationship with the other six children. He said he still has not been able to see Joel, Alexis, Aden and Leah.

“It’s supposed to be up to them. If Hannah really wants to go, I just drop her off or Kate comes to pick her up or whatever,” Gosselin explained. “There’s no … I can’t control that. And that’s the way it should be.”

Gosselin said once the children grow up, he believes he will get to see them more often.

“Once they drive… ‘Here’s your car, do whatever you want,’” Gosselin said.

Earlier this month, Gosselin blasted his former wife for including their children in a new Kate Plus 8 special called “College Bound” that aired on Sept. 27 without his permission. The episode centered on their eldest daughters going to college, and the four sextuplets living with Kate were seen on camera.

However, Gosselin said a judge ruled it was not in the children’s best interests to be seen on camera. The Department of Labor also denied filming permits last year. Gosselin accused Kate of ignoring both.

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious. They didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big business and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right,” Gosselin told the Daily Mail. “The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex wife and TLC had other ideas. They put profits and ratings ahead of the well being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

Gosselin slammed Kate’s “narcisim” and “greed.”

“There is no reason my kids need to be on television anymore, it doesn’t benefit them in any way. It is very confusing for them,” Gosselin told the Daily Mail, “I just want them to experience high school, kind of like I experienced high school – just as normal as possible.”

Gosselin and Kate were married from 1999 to 2009.

Photo credit: Getty Images