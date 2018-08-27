Jon Gosselin Commemorates Daughter Hannah’s First Day of School Apart From Siblings

Jon Gosselin shared a proud dad moment on Instagram Monday morning of his daughter Hannah’s first day of eighth grade.

“Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!” he wrote. “I Love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off.”

“I’m so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them,” he continued. “I’m honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad.”

In the photo shared by the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, Hannah, 14, smiles as she stands on the front porch at Gosselin’s house. She’s not in uniform, which suggest that she is attending public school in the area separate from her Gosselin siblings, of whom her mom (and Gosselin’s ex-wife) shared a back-to-school photo last week.

While those who follow the Gosselins may have picked up on the clues by now (such as the many social media posts Gosselin shares with Hannah), Gosselin said last week during an Instagram Live video that Hannah is living under his roof full-time. But last week, Kate Gosselin claimed that she still has full custody of all her kids, despite Gosselin’s claim that Hannah was living with him.

“She permanently lives with me,” Jon said in the video, which was captured by RadarOnline.

But a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Kate “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.”

Jon Gosselin, 41, and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been working as a DJ and battling Kate for custody of their sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — as well as 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

He reportedly remains estranged from the twins, despite his social media posts to them on their birthday. The 17-year-oldstold PEOPLE in August 2016 that they weren’t speaking to their dad, who had given interviews about their strained relationship at the time.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Meanwhile, Kate is gearing up to make her return to reality TV in a new TLC series called Kate Plus Date, which will follow her love life as a working mom.

Though she admitted to PEOPLE that her life is “very complicated,” she said she doesn’t want that to hold her back in the dating world.

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” she said. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate Plus Date does not have an official premiere date as of yet, but is slated to debut sometime this fall.