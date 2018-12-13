Jon Gosselin Admits He’s ‘Talked About’ Marrying Longtime Girlfriend Colleen Conrad

Jon Gosselin may be headed to down the aisle with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

The former reality star opened up about considering to pop the question to his girlfriend of four years, revealing he is ready to take the next step in the relationship.

“I’ve thought about [marriage]. We’ve talked about it,” Gosselin told Us Weekly at WE tv’s Real Love: Reality TV’s Past, Present and Future panel on Tuesday, Dec. 11. “I’ve known Colleen my whole life, so yeah. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum avoided the question when asked about when exactly he will be proposing, though he encouraged fans to keep an eye on his Instagram, where he constantly posts photos with Conrad.

“I like her drive. She’s determined,” Gosselin told the outlet of the nurse practitioner, praising her for taking “a leap of faith” to accompany him on a trip to Los Angeles “just to see what it’s about.”

While the DJ is happy in his relationship, his ex-wife Kate Gosselin is reportedly about to embark on a reality series to document her dating life on TLC’s Kate Plus Date. Gosselin, however, has little faith in his ex-wife’s new series.

“I don’t think anyone can [find love on TV],” he told outlet. “I think you need to find it [organically].”

Gosselin and Kate share eight children — 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 14-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah — and divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Although Kate was granted full legal custody and Gosselin partial custody at the time, Hannah decided to live with her father.

Gosselin recently won sole custody of Collin earlier this month after Kate did not show up at court.

“I don’t know [why she didn’t go], but I would never not,” Gosselin said. “I would always go to court, no matter what.”

Kate did not appear to have provided a statement on why she failed to show up to the court date.

Collin had been living in a residential facility for the last few years, with few details provided as to why.

Kate previously offered a vague explanation, adding: “It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen. He’s plodding along and we are too. This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”