JoJo Dropping New Song Amid 'Masked Singer' Black Swan Speculation

Acclaimed pop star JoJo is dropping a new song on Wednesday amid widespread speculation that she is one of the final contestants on The Masked Singer. The panelists and many fans believe that the mysterious "Black Swan" character is "Leave (Get Out)" singer JoJo based on some leading clues. Whether it's true or not, JoJo is clearly capitalizing with her new release.

A few Instagram posts have teased JoJo's new song "Creature of Habit," but on Wednesday she confirmed that it would be released at midnight ET, or 9 p.m. PT. She posted a video of herself in the studio enjoying a cut of the song, and fans went wild. The post racked up over 61,000 likes, and got many fans excited both for the song and for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale.

"Yikes... The world is read... But we really aint't! Lol," commented one fan. Another added: "Ready to listen but probably not emotionally ready to relateeee ahhhh," while a third wrote: "When you're an icon you're an icon. Simple. facts."

Of course, JoJo has not commented on rumors that she is the Black Swan in disguise, but fans have taken the speculation pretty far. Many have compared the Black Swan's clue packages and monologues with real facts from JoJo's life, including the fact that she became famous at a very young age and experiences an ongoing tug of war with stage fright.

JoJo's real name is Joanna Noëlle Levesque. She rose to fame after competing on the reality show America's Most Talented Kids. She became the youngest solo artist in history to top the Billboard Pop chart when she was just 13 years old.

The Masked Singer panelists have only become more confident in their guesses that JoJo is in their midst. In last week's semi-finals episode, the Black Swan said: "I'm so proud of myself for surrendering into this challenge and facing my fears head-on. Who would have thought some black feathers and a sparkly beak would make me realize how free I was as a little girl?"

"Reflecting back, there's a lot I'd say to that younger swan," she continued. "'There may be a voice inside your head that tries to tear you down and make you feel like you're not good enough. There's times where you're gonna believe it but don't. You are good enough, and one day, a wacky, bizarre opportunity will come your way and give you wings you never expected. And it will be just what you needed to find yourself again. So be unafraid! And remember: you are the world's rarest bird for a reason.'"

Whether or not JoJo is indeed on the show, the visibility will undoubtedly help draw attention to her new single. "Creature of Habit" drops at midnight on Wednesday, May 26. The Masked Singer Season 5 finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. You can stream the show live on FuboTV with a free trial here, or stream it starting the next morning on Hulu with a free trial here.

