John-David Duggar Gets Married to Girlfriend Abbie Grace Burnett

This weekend saw another Duggar wedding! John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett tied the knot on Saturday in a romantic ceremony.

“We are so excited to be married!” the couple told Us Weekly late Saturday. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also confirmed the news on the Duggar family website.

“Wedding bells chimed today as John-David and Abbie became husband and wife,” the proud Counting On parents wrote. “We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together. We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!”

The two announced their engagement in July, just a month after announcing they started their courtship.

John-David, 28, was the oldest Duggar son not to announce a courtship until he finally did in June. His relationship with Abbie, 26, blossomed when he spent time with her in Oklahoma at a church event.

“Abbie and I are just so excited, we’ve known of each other for several years,” John-David said in a TLC video in June. “We fell in love very quickly and it’s been a wonderful journey thus far.”

On July 25, the two told Us Weekly they were engaged.

“One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple the magazine at the time. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

The couple also started a joint Instagram account, but have not shared new photos from the wedding just yet. In their latest post on Sept. 30, the two shared new photos of them spending time together.

“Even if I spend the whole day with you, I miss you the second you leave. #mygreatestadventureisyou,” read the caption.

Now that John-David is married, the oldest Duggar sons who remain bachelors are 19-year-old twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah.

