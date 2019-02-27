John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Share Snowy Snap From Honeymoon

Three months after saying “I do,” John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are heating up their marriage on a chilly honeymoon.

The couple, who married in November following their engagement in July, are currently celebrating their new life together with a relaxing honeymoon in Finland, the chilly location selected due to Burnett’s love of cold weather and winter wonderlands.

“Where in the world are John David and Abbie Duggar?” the official TLC Instagram account captioned a photo of the newlyweds decked out in winter gear.

“We are having the most amazing time on our honeymoon. The culture, the people, and the scenery are all amazing — but none of that compares to being together and making lifelong memories,” the couple said in a statement shared on the TLCMe website.

“We are still in awe of the love and kindness God has extended us by giving us the gift of one another,” they continued. “Married life is fantastic!”

Duggar and Burnett tied the knot on November 3, 2018 in an intimate and romantic ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

“Wedding bells chimed today as John-David and Abbie became husband and wife,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had confirmed the news on the Duggar family website. “We are overjoyed for the two of them to begin their married life together. We know the Lord has brought them together and will use them to reach many people. We are so happy to be surrounded by family and friends and we thank you all for your prayers and support for John and Abbie!”

The couple had known each other for years prior to their marriage, but had “really got connected” at a church event Duggar traveled to in Burnett’s native Oklahoma. After “a lot of prayer, a lot of counsel, and a lot of time together,” they decided to move forward with their courtship, which they announced in June.

Just one month later, in July, the happy couple revealed that they were ready to take things a step further, with Duggar proposing and Burnett saying yes.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” they said at the time. “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

New episodes of Counting On air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.