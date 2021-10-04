Joanna Gaines Puzzles ‘Fixer Upper’ Fans After Sharing the ‘Weirdest’ Post

Joanna Gaines has Fixer Upper fans scratching their heads after a hilariously bizarre Instagram post. Showing an inside look at how she makes her “late night ramen,” the former HGTV star films herself making ramen from a recipe from her book Magnolia Table intercut with closeups of her face and footage of her pushing an old woman figurine near a plant. Watch the video here.

“Late night ramen. What happens when the kids go to bed… #notanad #shouldbetho,” she captioned the post. Gaines’ followers immediately pointed out the strange nature of what one person called the “weirdest Instagram post,” as per Country Living. “I’m not sure what I was watching there at the end with the little old woman lol but I laughed,” another person commented.

Social media has been a strange road to navigate for Jo and her husband, Chip Gaines, she admitted in an essay published in August. While the two are “continually grateful” for all the blessings brought to their family by the success of their show, it didn’t take long for the Magnolia founders to realize being in the spotlight also meant becoming part of the news cycle.

“Stories get written about us, about our family, our plans, our supposed beliefs and politics,” she continued. “We’ve been through it enough now to know that it’s just part of the territory, and a lot of times it’s so unbelievable we can’t help but laugh.” While some things have gotten easier to brush off, “every now and then” a certain story will “strike a nerve regardless of how off the mark it may be,” she admitted.

“Those times are harder to reconcile because we’re human, and the idea that ‘it’s just part of the territory doesn’t make untrue accusations any less painful,” Jo explained, adding that husband Chip is typically the one who finds things easier to brush off: “Then there’s me, the one who wants to right the wrong. Who wants to call foul because I thought we all knew to play fair.”