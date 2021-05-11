Joanna Gaines Shares New Photo With Husband Chip and Fans Can't Believe How Long His Hair Is

✖

Chip Gaines is keeping his quarantine cut going and growing out his hair, but Fixer Upper fans aren't quite sure what to make of the Magnolia Network star's new look! The HGTV star's wife, Joanna Gaines, shared a sweet photo to Instagram Sunday showing her with her mom and Chip with his, writing in the caption that she and her husband were "forever grateful" for the "unending love, support, and grace" of their mothers.

The heartfelt message was met mostly with comments on Chip's hair, however. "Love you guys but Chip get a hair cut!!!" one follower wrote, as another echoed, "Love you Chip but please cut your hair man!!!" One particularly direct fan added, "Chip. Not sure why you are growing out your hair. Shorter is cuter. Just my opinion," while another urged him to "SNAP OUT OF IT," adding with a laughing emoji, "You’re too handsome to self-sabotage with that 70’s surfer boy look. Bring back the clean cut Chip!"

Chip's hair growth comes at a time in which a lot of people have been letting their locks get long amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it might be more than COVID styling that's keeping him from the salon! Chip and Jo are getting ready to launch their Magnolia Network this summer and have been working overtime to prepare all the series for their debut on discovery+, the as well as the DIY Network, which will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in January 2022.

The Gaineses previously said in a statement together, "From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same."

Joanna explained she has grand visions with the new network in a March sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. "With every show that’s on the network, our hope is that when others finish watching it, that they say, what's untapped in my life? What fear is keeping me from that?" the Magnolia founder shared. "Whether it’s small or big, it’s that 'hey, they inspired me to move forward with this.' That's our hope, that when people watch these stories, that they can somewhat relate to the talent’s vulnerability."