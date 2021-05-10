Chip and Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photo of Their Moms Together on Mother's Day

✖

Chip Gaines and wife Joanna Gaines celebrated Mother's Day in a big way this year. The two took to social media to share a sweet family photo of the two and their moms. Joanna shared the sweet memory to her Instagram account along with a heartfelt caption.

"We are forever grateful to their unending love, support, and grace," the caption read. "What a joy it was celebrating these two beautiful women today. Happy Mother's Day." In the photo, Gaines is standing next to his mom, Gayle, as she stands next too Joanna's mother, Nan, as Joanna and her husband hug their moms. While several gushed over the special holiday, which all three ladies a happy Mother's Day, several couldn't help but notice that Gaines has grown his hair out.

The married couple recently opened up about why they chose to take a year off during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "There were numerous things," Joanna explained. "On my side it was, when you're filming for four or five years, you begin to lose the 'why.' It's now just this thing of like we're just showing up. I think towards the end we just lost steam, we lost the purpose of it. We wanted to wake up every day and say this is why we're doing this." She later added it "almost felt like it was wagging our tail and it was controlling us."

The two decided to make a comeback to television by launching their own network, the Magnolia Network as they star in Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Not only were they struggling with their "why," but they were also trying to get used to a new life in the spotlight, which wasn't an easy transition for Gaines and also the reason they chose to step away from television for a while. "I want to speak on Jo's behalf because she would never say things like this, but she is so incredibly wise, so incredibly grounded — all the things that you just described, is who Joanna is," Gaines explained to Winfrey.

"Really what happened — and was the truth for Jo and I — was it was no big deal for her, but for me to become famous, I lost a part of myself that was really [...] it was sad," he confessed. "I would say it took me a year or two while I was still filming to try to grapple with what exactly it was that I was losing." Now that the two are coming back to television screens everywhere, fans are excited.