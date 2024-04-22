'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Branded 'Out of Touch' for His Remark About Money

HGTV favorite Chip Gaines is in hot water. The Fixer Upper star came under fire for some comments that has social media users feeling like his reality is warped. The flame was ignited while the home reno expert, who starred on the show alongside wife, Joanna Gaines from 2013-2018, beefed with some college basketball fans. Colleges have been reportedly trying to poach Baylor University's head basketball coach Scott Drew. Chip is a proud graduate of the Texas institution then seemingly implied Drew will remain with Baylor because he's not money hungry and it's God's will. "Money is boring.. everybody's got money," he tweeted. "We've got God on our side…" he added.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user commented: "You're tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate. God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that my King James version."

You're tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don't have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate. God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that my King James version. 🤷‍♀️✌️ — rose ✌️💙🌊🇺🇲☮️🌻 (@rose48809) April 10, 2024

Yahoo Finance reports that Chip and his wife are worth and estimated $50 million. He read the criticism and responded on X in comments to followers. He commented that if they followed his assistant on the social media platform, they could work out a deal for him to help them financially. He told one user he would send them "something to help out" ansd told another that he would give them $100. Chip also promised he would donate to another person's cause of choice. It's unclear if he followed through on any of those promises.

The Gaines now have their own platform, Magnolia Network. Under their umbrella, there are multiple unscripted projects throughout several genres including home reno, food, and overall competition series. The cable network is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, and much of their content can be streamed on MAX.