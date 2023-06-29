'Gotham Knights' Series Finale Airs, and Fans Can't Believe It's Over

By Megan Behnke

Gotham Knights aired its series finale last night on The CW after the network canceled the DC series earlier this month, and it failed to find a new home even after a fan campaign. After just one season, which consisted of 13 episodes, the Bat Brat Pack's journey came to an end, and it was after Misha Collins' Harvey Dent made his debut as the villainous Two-Face, but now fans can't believe it's done after that reveal.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the finale, mostly wishing that it could go on and that this wasn't the end. Unfortunately, when it came down to Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming, the latter two were renewed, albeit with some major changes. The freshman series definitely got the short end of the stick, as it only premiered this year and was up against two veteran shows for renewals, but it didn't make the cancellation hurt any less, and fans are venting about it.

The 'Gotham Knights' Cancellation Still Hurts, Especially Following the Finale

"Good season finale from [Gotham Knights] TBF and overall the series was better than I expected," one fan shared. "Shame that it doesn't get a second season to explore those dangling plot threads. [melting face emoji]"

Can't Help Thinking about What Could Have Been

One fan stated, "Season 2 of [Gotham Knights] would've been really interesting. I enjoyed the series finale." Another fan expressed, "If Gotham Knights doesn't get picked up by anywhere else, I hope the story lives on in a comic or something. I've actually grown fond of this little rebel squad."

Fans are Already Missing the Bat-Brats

"I can't believe [Gotham Knights] is over [loudly crying face emoji x4] I need more," one fan confessed. "So I binged [Gotham Knights] and I don't care what ppl say I did actually enjoy it and I'm so mad it ended that way goddamnit," another wrote.

The Show Definitely Deserved Better

"The last episode of Gotham Knights was incredible and to say it's the last episode is really depressing," one fan pointed out. "I hope it comes back and is given the chance it rightfully should have and to let it end this way without a second season is rough."

Not Seeing Misha Collins Really Portray Two-Face is a Crime

"We deserved to see more of [Misha Collins] giving us this extraordinary performance as Two Face," one fan expressed. "Sorry that [Gotham Knights] only got one season. The show was way better than expectations with a great cast, including Misha Collins, who killed it as Harvey Dent, who truly became Two Face in the epic season finale. You screwed up [CW]," another fan said.

'Gotham Knights' Fans Wish that the Series was Continuing

"I'm not going to lie… I didn't love Gotham Knights at first, but the show grew on me," one fan admitted. "I enjoyed it for what it was and I think it has potential. Welp."

