'Gotham Knights' Series Finale Airs, and Fans Can't Believe It's Over

Gotham Knights aired its series finale last night on The CW after the network canceled the DC series earlier this month, and it failed to find a new home even after a fan campaign. After just one season, which consisted of 13 episodes, the Bat Brat Pack's journey came to an end, and it was after Misha Collins' Harvey Dent made his debut as the villainous Two-Face, but now fans can't believe it's done after that reveal.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the finale, mostly wishing that it could go on and that this wasn't the end. Unfortunately, when it came down to Gotham Knights, Superman & Lois, and All American: Homecoming, the latter two were renewed, albeit with some major changes. The freshman series definitely got the short end of the stick, as it only premiered this year and was up against two veteran shows for renewals, but it didn't make the cancellation hurt any less, and fans are venting about it.