Joanna Gaines Reveals New Photo of Baby Crew in His Nursery

Joanna Gaines opened up to her legion of fans about how her newborn baby is doing a week after his birth.

The Fixer Upper star took to Twitter Saturday to share an adorable snapshot of her new baby son, Crew, sleeping soundly while on his beautifully decorated nursery, featuring an assortment of luxurious design details only the designer could have pulled off.

It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Vn2Xd0ZMg4 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 30, 2018

“It’s been a little over a week and he’s settling in just fine,” Gaines wrote on her Twitter. The cute photo quickly got the attention of her fans, who were glad to hear and update on the new Gaines baby.

“So precious. What an angel,” one user wrote, while another added, “Congrats on your new little one!!”

“Hows (sic) the kids adjusting to the baby? The room looks so cozy! Congrats on your little one,” a third one commented.

While Gaines did not answer her eager fans directly, she did provide an update on how the other little members of the Gaines family reacted to their new baby brother.

After Crew’s birth, Gaines tweeted an adorable snap, which she called her favorite photo from the special day, showing the four old kids — Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — waiting impatiently outside the delivery room while their mother had the baby.

“One of my favorite pics a friend showed me after Crew was born. They couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother,” Gaines wrote on the tweet.

Joanna’s husband, Chip Gaines, announced the joyous news of the birth of their fifth child the morning of June 23 on Twitter. The couple then announced the the child’s name, Crew, while releasing the first photos of the sweet baby later that night.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” Chip wrote on Twitter to hail the arrival of his new son. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

During a May interview, Gaines opened up about her excited her other kids were to welcome baby Crew into the family.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it. I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she said. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Since then Gaines and her husband Chip have been sharing photos of the baby nonstop, and really embracing the experience of a newborn baby.

“Cuddle bug [heart eyes emoji]” she captioned a photo, which showed the tiny infant all scrunched up on her chest, clad in a baby blue onesie.

Keep the adorable baby photos coming, Joanna!