Joanna Gaines’ Heartwarming Tribute to Husband Chip Prompts Responses From Amy Roloff, Anna Duggar

Joanna and Chip Gaines are celebrating a major milestone in their relationship, and everyone is so happy for them. The couple recently marked 16 years, which Joanna celebrated with an adorable Instagram post.

The former HGTV personality posted a picture of herself and her husband smiling together, along with an adorable caption about their years together. She noted that while more than a decade had passed, it felt like they were “just getting started.”

Fans flocked to the post, along with other reality TV stars. Amy Roloff and Anna Duggar appeared in the comments section, sharing their excitement over the couple’s relationship milestone. The Little People, Big World star sent a “Big congrats” to Joanna and Chip, while Duggar — who appears on TLC’s Counting On — simply wished them a “Happy Anniversary!”

Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003. The couple has five children: Drake, 14; Ella, 13; Duke, 10; Emmie, 8; and Crew, 9 months.

They appeared on Fixer Upper from 2013 to 2018, and are owners of the Magnolia business empire. Now that the HGTV show is finished, the couple is focused on launching a network of their own. The network will replace Discovery’s DIY Network and is due to launch in 2020. Shows on the yet unnamed network will cover lifestyle, wellness and design topics.

“The difference moving forward is Jo and I are going to be able to tell more of our life stories,” Chip told USA Today. “And so, as opposed to it being a very narrow vein in our universe, which is obviously construction and design and the things we do for a living, for us we feel like there’s a more holistic story to be told here, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

“We loved this idea of connecting with people in a different way… telling other people’s stories, curating content,” Joanna added. “It felt to us a lot like what we do love with the magazine, but on a different playing field.”

The couple’s children know about the newest venture, but aren’t being pressured to appear. Chip and Joanna said they want their kids to find their own interests.

“They’re just all getting to this beautiful age where they’re starting to figure out what they love, what they’re passionate about,” Joanna told USA Today. “When they were younger, when we were doing Fixer, it was natural for them to be on my hip. As they got older, we just never wanted to force the scene, we always told our kids, ‘If you want to be part of this, we’ll put a mic on you.’ If the kids want to do it, we would gladly welcome it, but we’ll leave it up to them.”