Joanna Gaines Announces Second Cookbook With Baby Crew Photos

Joanna Gaines dropped some big news on Monday about her next big project — she’s releasing volume two of her cookbook!

The Fixer Upper alum took to Instagram to share the news about the next edition of Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, sharing a slideshow of adorable outtakes from her photoshoot for the cookbook with son Crew, 11 months.

“After months of developing and finalizing recipes, we are excited to start shooting Volume Two of our cookbook!” she wrote, jokingly adding about her and husband Chip Gaines’ squirming baby. “Gonna have to talk with this little one’s agent about his on-set behavior….”

The announcement was good news for fans of the Gaines’ fans and co-stars.

“Yes! Can’t wait! Love the first one so much!” Andy and Candis Meredith of Old Home Love on HGTV commented.

Another fan chimed in, “What? I just finished cooking every recipe from Vol. 1, I guess I have a new challenge ahead!”

While a release date for Magnolia Table Vol. II has yet to be released, the first of Joanna’s cookbooks was released in 2018. The HGTV star told PEOPLE ahead of its release that she actually never intended to write one in the first place!

“I never set out to get the opportunity to share my recipes with the world,” she said. “That was never something that I put down as a dream.”

She admitted that she wasn’t always a cook, despite opening the Silos Baking Company and Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas, as part of their Magnolia empire.

“That first time that I cooked dinner for Chip and he really ticked me off, that set me back a little bit but then eventually I got over it and was like, ‘Hey, I mean I gotta try my hand at this,’” she added to the outlet. “So I think that’s why I have such a heart for it is that I really feel like this isn’t something that you have to be amazing at. It’s just the idea of getting after it, trying it, being okay with failing, but then there’s so much more reward.”

