Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolos’ Daughter Shows off New Milestone Skill

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolos’ 8-month-old daughter recently showed off a new milestone skill.

As reported by Us Weekly, Vuolo took to Instagram to share a clip of the couple’s daughter Felicity crawling around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Come here, baby. Keep going,” 25-year-old Jinger said to the baby in the clip, with Vuolo adding. “Don’t look at me, angel. You gotta go to mommy.”

Jinger and Vuolo married in November 2016, and welcomed Felicity into their family in July 2018.

In other recent Jinger Duggar news, the reality TV star had to squash rumors that she was pregnant again after revealing that she had given up caffeine.

“I stopped drinking coffee not for breastfeeding or being pregnant but because it was affecting my health. So I have cut back on coffee,” Duggar said on Counting On. “But who knows what mom life will end up doing to me. I think I might end up slipping some in here and there.”

The couple also recently let the world in on their struggles with getting Felicity to sleep at night, with Counting On depicting bedtime in the Vuolo household.

“We usually start Felicity’s bedtime routine 2-3 hours before we go to bed. That makes our nights later sometimes if she doesn’t want to fall asleep,” Jinger said. “At this stage, its always a guessing game as to why Felicity’s crying. I never really know if she’s hungry, tired or if it’s something I ate.”

“The hardest thing to adjust to when having a baby is less sleep,” Jinger’s sister Jessa added, speaking from experience. “It’s just really hard to adjust to having your sleep broken up. You’re used to sleeping 8 hours through the night. Then you start to feel that pretty fast and then you think, ‘My life is never going to be the same.’”

“Sleep and I through our years together, have maintained very close bond,” Vuolo went on to joke. “So Felicity has sort of presented a barrier between myself and sleep. There’s tension there, and you can feel it right now, but I think we’ll get back to a working relationship soon.”

Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.