Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Reveal Name of Baby Girl

The name guessing game is over, with proud new parents Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy officially revealing the name of their new bundle of joy.

On Thursday, Counting On fans got the news that they had been waiting for since January – the Duggar family had officially grown by one, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and her husband announcing the birth of their little girl, and it did not take long for them to reveal the name, Felicity Nicole Vuolo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” the couple wrote on the Duggar family site.

The couple had first announced that they were expecting their first child together in January.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

In April, they revealed via an elaborate obstacle course that their little one on the way was a girl, which quickly led to months of speculating from Counting On fans regarding what the little girl’s name would be, with Abigail seeming to be a top contender.

“I can see them naming their daughter Abigail,” one Reddit user commented had commented, a name suggestion that several others seemed to agree with. “Abby is cute and modern-ish but also traditional, and a strong biblical woman. I love the name Abigail.”

Abigail did not seem that too far-fetched of a name, given that not only is it one of the most popular baby girl names, deriving from the Hebrew translation of “the father’s joy,” but it also holds significance in the Bible, referencing Abigail, the third wife of King David.

Baby Felicity Nicole joins several other Duggar births this year, including Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s son Garrett David, who they welcomed in June, and Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin’s son Gideon Martin, who was welcomed in April.